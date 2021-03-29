Mirrored Tesla Price Down 13% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $579,912.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $614.57 or 0.01063778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 60,682 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

