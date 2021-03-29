Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.25. 1,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

