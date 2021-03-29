Mithril (MITH) Price Up 28% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $106.99 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.75 or 0.00464612 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002543 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

