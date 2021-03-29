Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Down 5.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

