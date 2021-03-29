Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITFF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

