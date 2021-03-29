Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 30,130 shares.

MUFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.