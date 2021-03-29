Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $123.87 and last traded at $124.60. 196,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,122,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,964,064 shares of company stock worth $611,674,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

