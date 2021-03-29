ModiHost (AIM) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $186,124.97 and approximately $31,177.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ModiHost Token Profile

AIM is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 tokens. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

ModiHost Token Trading

