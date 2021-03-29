Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

