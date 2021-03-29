Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.83 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

