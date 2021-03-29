MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $134.10 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.10 million and $4.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.57 or 0.03156481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00338589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.70 or 0.00904025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00405648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.00359592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00260878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021366 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.