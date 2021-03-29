Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 553.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

