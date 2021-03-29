MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $4,322.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005521 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007119 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00211533 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,897,785 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

