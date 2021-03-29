Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Monetha has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

