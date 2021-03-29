MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) Financial Contrast

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MongoDB and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 37.98 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -112.61 VMware $10.81 billion 5.98 $6.41 billion $4.51 34.13

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MongoDB and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 4 11 0 2.73 VMware 0 9 13 0 2.59

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $383.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. VMware has a consensus target price of $169.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than VMware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats MongoDB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

