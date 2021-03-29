MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $263.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day moving average is $308.48. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,045,766.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.