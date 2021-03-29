Monolith Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Monolith has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $17,355.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

