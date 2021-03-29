Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 5th

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MAACU opened at $10.33 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAACU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

