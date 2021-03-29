Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $307.05

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.05 and last traded at $307.05, with a volume of 17736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.09.

The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

