Morgan Stanley Acquires 260,560 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Kimberly-Clark worth $366,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.