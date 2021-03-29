Morgan Stanley Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s previous close.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.00 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Jennison Associates boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 79,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Loge Solutions boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loge Solutions now owns 24,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 763,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 15,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management now owns 34,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

