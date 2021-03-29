Morgan Stanley Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $47.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.