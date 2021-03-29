Morgan Stanley Buys 1,292,344 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $334,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.