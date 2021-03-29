Morgan Stanley Buys 158,482 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $370,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

