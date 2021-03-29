Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of United Rentals worth $307,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $329.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

