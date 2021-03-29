Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $373,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.