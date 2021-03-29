Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Cerner worth $312,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.43 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

