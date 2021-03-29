Morgan Stanley Increases Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE AM opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

