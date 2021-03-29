Morgan Stanley Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $4.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

ENLC stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

