Morgan Stanley Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $72.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ST. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $862,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,176,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,946,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,794,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,311,000 after purchasing an additional 545,783 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.