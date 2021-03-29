Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.75% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $382,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

