Morgan Stanley Purchases 104,658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $318,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $223.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.98 and a 12-month high of $225.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

