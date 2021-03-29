Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,521,939 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Altria Group worth $359,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

