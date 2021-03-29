Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of PPG Industries worth $305,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,193,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $154.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.