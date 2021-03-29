Morgan Stanley Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $44.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. ING Groep boosted its position in Targa Resources by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 136,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.