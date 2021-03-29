Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

PAA opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

