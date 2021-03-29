Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

