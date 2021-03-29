Morgan Stanley Takes $343.85 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,342,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,849,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Airbnb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

