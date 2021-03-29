Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mork Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,009,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,033,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,908,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after buying an additional 592,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.