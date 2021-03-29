Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. 27,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

