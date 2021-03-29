Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $117.39. 5,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,966. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

