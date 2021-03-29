Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mork Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after acquiring an additional 78,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,710. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

