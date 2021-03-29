Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $51.85. 202,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,255. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

