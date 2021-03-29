Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,600 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,772. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

