Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,400 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 781,060 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKE traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

