Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $252.87. 28,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day moving average is $235.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.21 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

