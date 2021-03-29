Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 10,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.