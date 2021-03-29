Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,428. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $113.98 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

