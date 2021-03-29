Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xerox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 23.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

XRX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

