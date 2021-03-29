Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,620 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total value of $2,619,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,817,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,860,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.